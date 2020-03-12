Police: Remains identified as missing Tennessee girl

Live Now
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities say they have positively identified the remains of a 15-month-old girl who had been missing for weeks.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said Wednesday that the remains found Friday are those of Evelyn Mae Boswell.

No other details were released. The bureau said earlier that the remains were found in Sullivan County on property belonging to a family member.

Authorities have said she hadn’t been seen since at least December.

Evelyn’s mother, 18-year-old Megan Boswell, was arrested Feb. 25 on a charge of filing a false report. Authorities said her inaccurate and conflicting statements had impeded the investigation.

