Police release new video in connection to 3-year-old girl kidnapped in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Birmingham Police Department has released new surveillance video seeking information about another potential person of interest seen near the abduction scene where 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney disappeared.

The unidentified man, shown in the video near a child believed to be Cupcake and another youngster, may know something about what happened, Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference.

The security video reportedly shows Kamille playing with a friend before a man walks by.

Police said they want to talk to that individual. They think he may have critical information about the case.

Afterward, a second man, who police say is a possible suspect, approaches and appears to engage the kids.

Both children are then seen following him off-camera.

“If you have her, we’ve already established safe passage, we’re already asking that you bring her to a fire station, a police station, or even a hospital. If you can hear me, we need your help. We really want to see this child back safely,” Smith said during a press conference.

Smith also sought community volunteers for a search planned for Sunday. Without disclosing details, Smith said the search would involve an area frequented by a person of interest in the case.

The new video comes as two people previously arrested after Kamille was abducted denied any involvement in her disappearance on Friday.

Attorneys for Patrick Devone Stallworth, 39, and Derick Irisha Brown, 29, separately denied their clients had anything to do with the abduction of 3-year-old Kamille.

Authorities have said the girl was abducted from a public housing project during a birthday party last Saturday night. Her whereabouts remain a mystery.

“We hope that the Birmingham Police Department will do everything with the FBI to find the child. We hope the child is still alive, and the child is doing well,” Stallworth’s lawyer, Emory Anthony, told a news conference.

In a statement, attorneys for Brown said she was “horrified” by the girl’s disappearance but had no involvement.

Police previously identified Stallworth and Brown, whom he dates, as persons of interest in the disappearance. Both were arrested on charges unrelated to her abduction, and Stallworth is free on bond.

Anthony said Stallworth did own a vehicle sought by police after being seen in the area, but he denied that the man had anything to do with the girl or knows her family. Stallworth was near the scene for “legitimate reasons,” Anthony said, and has an alibi for his whereabouts at the time of the abduction.

Stallworth was charged with four counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of possession of child pornography with intent to distribute. Derick Irisha Brown, 29, also of Birmingham, was arrested with him on a probation revocation with no bond for an unrelated kidnapping, police said.

Stallworth denies the charges filed against him, Anthony said.

Adam Danneman, a public defender whose office represents Brown, said the woman “adamantly denies” knowing anything about the abduction.