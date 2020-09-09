Police release 911 call in search for missing Toledo toddler

TOLEDO, Ohio (WNWO) — The search for a Toledo, Ohio toddler missing since Friday continues.

Police released audio from Friday’s 911 call reporting 3-year-old Braylen Noble missing.

In the call, Braylen’s grandmother Bobbie can be heard crying as she tells a 911 operator they checked the entire area for Braylen after he allegedly fell out of the apartment window.

“We have a missing 3-year-old, autistic, nonverbal,” she said on the call.

Bobbie explained three big windows were left open, saying “We’ve been looking for him for over a good 30 minutes. He fell out this window.”

The Toledo Police Department and the FBI are offering a $5,000 reward to anyone with information leading to Braylen’s safe recovery.