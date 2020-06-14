Police officer shot during Las Vegas protest paralyzed

Breaking News
A photo of Las Vegas police officer Shay K. Mikalonis, 29, a four-year veteran of the department, is displayed during a media briefing at police headquarters in Las Vegas on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Mikalonis was was shot Monday night in Las Vegas. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An officer who was shot in the head during a Las Vegas protest of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis is paralyzed from the neck down, on a ventilator and unable to speak.

Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot on June 1 during protests over the death of Floyd at the hands of police.

The officer’s family released a statement Saturday through the police, saying the 29-year-old is expected to stay on the ventilator. He has been tentatively accepted at a spine rehabilitation center.

A 20-year-old man is charged in the shooting. An appointed public defender says his client will plead not guilty.

