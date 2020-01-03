Police officer pays for shoplifting suspect’s groceries

FORT SMITH, Arkansas (CNN) — An Arkansas couple with their two children in tow were caught shoplifting at a Walmart, but instead of handcuffs, they were given a helping hand.

Police body camera video captured the self-less act by a police officer in November.

Fort Smith Police said the couple was caught stealing food from the store.

Officer Kenneth Martin said the man was arrested but he didn’t want the kids to go hungry.

The woman and children were able to leave the store with their groceries in hand.

Officer Martin was named employee of the month for his act of kindness.

