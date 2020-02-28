1  of  44
Sheriff: Mother’s story keeps changing in disappearance of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell

(WCYB/NBC News)   Jail records reveal Megan “Maggie” Boswell, the mother at the center of a Tennessee AMBER alert, is not pregnant.

Boswell previously stated to NBC affiliate WCYB that she was pregnant, which is why she was not able to take a polygraph test.

Boswell was arrested shortly after that interview on a charge of making false reports.

“She was never asked to meet us for a polygraph,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said Thursday. “We don’t have a polygraph examiner. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation does the polygraphs and we never set up any interview for her.”

Fifteen-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell is still missing, according to police.

Sheriff Cassidy has been adamant that Boswell hasn’t been telling the truth throughout the investigation.

“Every time we talk to her, the story changes. I’m serious when I say that. Every single time.”

