Police: Missing 4-year-old N.C. girl found in Texas with human traffickers

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A missing 4-year-old Fayetteville, N.C. girl who authorities had considered endangered was found in Texas with human traffickers, police said.

Aubriana Recinos, 4, was reported missing in late May, along with her 23-year-old mother, Carmen Lowe.

Carmen Lowe

As the missing person investigation continued to progress, detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department say they obtained information that Lowe took her daughter out of North Carolina, in direct violation of a custody order issued by a Cumberland County judge.

Lowe was part of a human trafficking operation being investigated by the FBI, authorities said.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of the pimp or family of the pimp for keeping,” said Maj. Robert Ramirez of the Fayetteville Police. “It is a ring. It is a human trafficking ring that the FBI was investigating. These individuals had other children as well for other girls were actually working this human trafficking operation.”

Authorities said Lowe did not return Aubriana Recinos to her father after a custody visit.

Police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina with her daughter.

Aubriana was found in a home in Lewisville, Texas.

Aubriana and her father Mario were reunited Friday.