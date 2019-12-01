Police: Man shot, killed while driving stolen vehicle at officer in Florida

PLANT CITY (WFLA) — An officer in Florida shot and killed the driver inside a stolen vehicle after police said the man drove at the officer, backing him up to a fence.

The Plant City Police Department said a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) was put out for a grey Honda Saturday evening after it was reported stolen.

Around 6 a.m. Saturday, an officer came across the vehicle on Spooner Drive. Police said the officer shined his light at the vehicle and noticed it to be occupied. The driver then reportedly put the car in drive and started advancing toward the officer, who was backed up to a 6-foot tall fence.

Unable to scale the fence in time or retreat left or right, the police department said the officer fired shots at the vehicle to stop it. The driver was struck by the gunfire and died.

The police department has not confirmed whether the man inside the vehicle was the one who stole it, but currently believe that to be the case.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the incident.