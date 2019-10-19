Police: Man hides in Costco for five hours, steals nearly $14K in jewelry

COWETA COUNTY, Georgia (CNN) — Authorities outside Atlanta are looking for a man they said stole nearly $14,000 worth of jewelry from Costco by hiding in the store overnight.

Investigators said they’ve never seen a case like this before. They believe the thief actually parked at a nearby movie theater and walked to the Costco store.

Police said he hid for about five hours before he swiped the jewels.

“How did he get away with it? I guess nobody…oh my goodness,” said Costco customer Hilerin Gordon.

Investigators said last Thursday, the man walked inside the store, cased it out and then left.

Surveillance video shows the same man return a few hours later and did something beyond brazen.

“This is the first case I’ve ever had like this,” said Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputy Jae Robertson.

Deputies said the man hid behind a large display sign inside the store for nearly five hours.

He then waited for the store to clear out and close up.

The video shows the man come out of hiding, smash a glass display case, and grab more than $13,000 worth of jewelry.

“It is a big store and he found a spot in the store that he could conceal himself,” said Robertson.

Deputies believe surveillance cameras from the nearby theater captured the car the man drove to the Costco.

Deputies are still investigating whether there are other suspects in the case.