Police: Man facing murder charges for forcing girlfriend into miscarriage

BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) Police in Bakersfield, California say a woman is recovering after her ex-boyfriend held her at gunpoint and forced her to take pills, resulting in a miscarriage.

Police arrested the ex-boyfriend, Jagmeet Sandhu, 23.

Investigators say Sandhu confronted his pregnant ex-girlfriend at her residence early Tuesday morning.

“Her ex-boyfriend arrived at her apartment with a gun and made her take an unknown pill with the intent of having a miscarriage,” Bakersfield police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

Officers were tipped off the alleged assault at around 1 a.m. by a family member of the woman.

