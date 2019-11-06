Live Now
Tracking cold and snow

Police looking person of interest in disappearance of Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard

U.S. & World

by: WRBL

Posted: / Updated:

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The Auburn Police Department has released an image of a person of interest in the case of missing teen Aniah Blanchard.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person captured on video surveillance inside the convenience store at the time Blanchard was last seen.

Blanchard disappeared after apparently meeting a man on Wednesday, Oct. 23. She was reported missing by her family on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Police have confirmed evidence from her vehicle indicates she was harmed and is the victim of foul play.

Anyone with information about this individual should call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools