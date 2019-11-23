Police K9 named Koki killed in officer-involved shooting Arizona

PHOENIX, AZ (CNN) — A massive manhunt is on for a gunman who fired at officers — killing a police K9 named Koki.

The shooting happened Friday night in El Mirage, Arizona when officers tried to talk to a suspect they had been looking for. The man ran and officers chased after him before shots rang out.

Police K9 Koki was shot and killed.

Chief Paul Marzocca said on Facebook that Koki died protecting fellow officers.

“Tonight we had a very serious situation in our city in which our K9 Koki was killed protecting his fellow officers. I want you to know the community is safe and the suspect is no longer a threat. Thanks to our officers and many officers from the surrounding agencies that gave their many resources to help us tonight. We couldn’t have done it without our L.E partners. The Glendale Police will be taking over the investigation. Thank you to the community for your support in this trying time,” Marzocca said in a Facebook post.

Tonight we had a very serious situation in our city in which our K9 Koki was killed protecting his fellow officers. I… Posted by El Mirage Police Department on Friday, November 22, 2019

The shooter is still on the run.

El Mirage police highlighted Koki’s four years of service finding criminals and drugs within the city in August.

Koki was the department’s only K9.