Police investigating after Black Lives Matter activist found dead days after going missing

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Florida authorities are investigating after two women were found dead over the weekend.

The bodies of Oluwatoyin Salau, 19, and Victoria Sims, 75, were discovered in Tallahassee Saturday.

Salau was a Black Lives Matter activist who had been reported missing a few days before.

Police said both women were killed and a suspect has already been arrested.

Aaron Glee, 49, was taken into custody.

Police have not released a motive or said how the two women knew each other.

Salau posted a series of tweets on June 6 about being sexually assaulted that morning, which was the last day she was seen alive.

