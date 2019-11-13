Police: Infant’s body found on San Francisco golf course

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police in San Francisco are confirming the body found at a golf course over the weekend was an infant.

Around 2:19 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of 34th Avenue at Lincoln Park Golf Course following a report of a death.

Authorities arrived to find the infant and medical assistance was provided.

Police say the infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

“How somebody could leave their baby on a golf course, I don’t know,” golfer Scott Wilkinson said.

Scott Wilkinson says his group was first out on the links Saturday morning and while they spotted something, they didn’t realize it was a human being.

“It was all foggy the other day and we were the first ones off and saw what looked like a dead bunny rabbit or animal. We walked by it and the two golfers with us didn’t look at it, I wanted to look at it closer and it looked like a dog, a baby dog wrapped in slime with a big head so we were thinking pit bull, we didn’t look close enough and later found out it was a baby,” Wilkinson said.

Police have gathered security video from the clubhouse in hopes it will shed light on exactly who dumped the body.

Due to concerns about the health of the infant’s mother, authorities ask if you have any information to call the 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 beginning the message with SFPD.

You may remain anonymous.

No other details have been released at this time as police investigate.