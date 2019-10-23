Police identify Wellsville murder victim

The victim is Destiny Penny

by: WKBN Staff

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have identified the victim of a murder in Wellsville.

The victim is Destiny Penny.

It happened on Tuesday inside an apartment on Main Street, where the front door of the unit has been boarded shut.

Members with the Bureau of Criminal Investigation were sent out to the scene.

Police are working to identify a suspect.

Police are expected to release more details later today.

A candlelight remembrance for the victim is being held at 8 p.m. tonight at Gazebo in Wellsville

