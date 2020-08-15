Police: Homicide of 3-year-old disguised as hot car death

by: Jess Grotjahn and Nexstar Media Wire

FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – Alabama police are investigating the homicide of a child they say was made to look like a hot car death.

On August 12, Florence Police officers responded to the North Alabama Medical Center about the death of 3-year-old Kaiden Garner.

It was initially reported and believed that Kaiden’s death was possibly due to heat exposure.

Detectives have since confirmed that Kaiden’s death was not related to any type of injury caused by heat exposure.

Based on the evidence and statements made, detectives now consider this to be an active homicide investigation.

Preliminary autopsy reports show that Kaiden’s death resulted from blunt force trauma.

Police said they cannot provide any further information at this time but are asking for the assistance of community members.

