Police: Gunman enters Houston McDonald’s through drive-thru window

HOUSTON, Texas (CNN) — Police are looking for at least two people who terrorized a McDonald’s in Texas.

Surveillance video shows a gunman crawling into the Houston restaurant through the drive-thru window and running around inside with a gun.

A green Xterra pulled into the drive-thru Monday night just before midnight.

The video shows the suspect in the backseat crawls his way inside the store through the drive-thru window.

One employee runs off as soon as she sees the man’s pistol.

The suspect ran after her, but she hid in a back room.

As the suspect made his way through the store, another employee takes cover.

That employee had a gun pointed at his head.

Surveillance video was able to get a good image of the young suspect’s face.

A man in the restaurant when it happened said, “The man came back to me and said, ‘Give me the money,'” said the victim, who did not want to be identified. “I told him, ‘I don’t have the window register.’ We were really scared.”

It’s not clear if the suspects were trying to rob the McDonald’s or target someone in the restaurant.

Police are looking for the green Nissan Xterra, which has a driver’s side headlight out.

There is a $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest.