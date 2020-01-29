Police: Former ‘Mighty Ducks’ actor charged with burglary while high on meth

MARYSVILLE, CA (CNN) — A former child actor has been arrested in northern California for burglarizing a home while high.

Shaun Weiss, 41, who is best known for playing Greg Goldberg in the “Might Ducks” movies, was arrested Sunday after police were called to a home about a burglary.

Marysville police say they found Weiss rifling through a car in a garage.

The car’s window had been shattered, and Weiss appeared to be under the influence of drugs, according to police.

Weiss was taken into custody and charged with residential burglary and being under the influence of meth.

Back in 2018, People magazine reported that Weiss was arrested for public intoxication.

At the time, Weiss posted on Facebook that he’d hit “rock bottom,” was headed to rehab and vowed to recover.