Police: Florida woman charged with animal cruelty after video shows her choking dog by collar

TARPON SPRINGS, Florida (CNN) — A Florida woman has been charged with felony animal cruelty after a viral video appeared to show her kick, choke, and hang her dog by its leash.

Tarpon Springs Police said Michelle Sieber, 26, abused her dog.

The video, shot by Vincent Minutello, was taken around 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Sieber can be seen violently yanking her dog, then suspending his body in the air as the dog gasps to catch its breath.

Minutello confronts Sieber in the video:

Minutello: “Hey can you go a little easier on that dog please?”

Sieber: “Want him? (Laughs)”

Minutello: “No, but you can’t do what you’re doing? “

Sieber: “Pull on his collar?”

Minutello: “You’re choking him. You’re hanging your dog.”

Sieber: “I’m not hanging him.”

Minutello: “He’s, he’s sitting there by his neck and he can’t breathe. If you watch him.”

Sieber: “Well if he stays here he doesn’t get pulled.”

Minutello: “You can’t…”

Sieber: “That’s how collars work.”

Sieber, who was arrested in 2012 for hitting an elderly person, is the daughter of Tarpon City Commissioner Rea Sieber, who owns the Wine at The Docks along the famous Sponge Docks.

Sieber lives in a run-down camper behind her mother’s wine shop.

No one answered when a reporter knocked on the hood or the door.

Police found Sieber in Clearwater, Fl. Friday afternoon, booked her into jail, and charged her with animal cruelty.

Animal control took her two dogs, who did not appear to be injured.