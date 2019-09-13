1  of  3
Police: Florida man steals golf cart at gunpoint

MARTIN COUNTY, Florida (CNN) — A Florida man is accused of threatening two golfers with a gun, and then stealing their golf cart.

Police in Martin County said the suspect was part of an auto-theft spree that resulted in a crash and a manhunt.

The man then made his way onto a private golf course.

He reportedly told deputies he stole the cart because he thought he could make a faster getaway.

Police in a helicopter were able to lead officers on the ground to his whereabouts.

A second suspect was also arrested.

No golfers were hurt.

The purported owner of the golf course said the carts are equipped with GPS tracking, so the cart automatically stopped when he drove onto the green.

