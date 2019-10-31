Police find meth worth $200 million hidden inside Sriracha bottles

SYDNEY, Australia (WCMH) — Police in Australia say methamphetamine worth $200 million was found inside bottles of a popular hot sauce.

The drugs were found inside 768 bottles of sriracha sauce. They were sent in boxes from the United States.

According to police, the bottles contained about 400 kilograms (882 pounds) of meth.

The shipment was intercepted by police at a freight depot. Investigators conducted a controlled delivery to its destination.

Four people were arrested and charge with crimes related to drug trafficking.

“This has been a complex investigation and we know the methylamphetamine in this import was headed for a clandestine lab in the Sydney Metropolitan area for the extraction process to occur,” State Crime Commander Stuart Smith said “We will not stop with the arrests of these four men who are key members of the network. We will conduct further investigations with our law enforcement partners to identify other people linked to the group.””