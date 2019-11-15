Police find 26 children behind false wall at Colorado Springs day care

(KOAA/NBC News) A Colorado Springs daycare has been shut down after police conducting a welfare check found more than two dozen children hidden behind a false wall that led to a basement.

Police said when they arrived, owner Carla Faith was refusing to cooperate despite officers hearing the children. They found 26 kids under the age of three in the basement of Play Mountain Place with two adults.

Police were on the scene while parents picked up their children. One parent, Noel Ramos, said that in the last year, he and his family have never had any issues.

“We toured around a lot of places in town and by far this was the best one. It has really great employees,” Ramos said.

He got a phone call on Thursday “that said we need to come pick up our son because they’re shutting down because of licensing issues…when we arrived here no one would give us any information as to why they were closing down, just that they were closing down and it may take up to a year for the investigation to go through.”

Another parent whose has a kid at Play Mountain Place said parents are feeling deceived, that they only ever saw six kids there at a time, and that they never saw a basement.

