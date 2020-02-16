Police escort body of South Carolina first-grader found dead Thursday

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

LEXINGTON COUNTY, South Carolina (CNN NEWSOURCE) — The body of a six-year-old girl found dead in South Carolina got a police escort after the autopsy.

First-grader Faye Marie Swetlik had been playing outside her home when she went missing Monday.

More than 250 officers and investigators searched for her.

Thursday, they found her body.

The autopsy was in Charleston.

And, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department accompanied her body back to Lexington County.

What happened to the little girl is still unclear.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools