7 dead after terminated employee opens fire at Miller brewery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP/WITI/WCMH) — Multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a terminated MillerCoors employee opened fire in the Milwaukee business in the Miller Valley. Nexstar station WITI reports 7 are dead.

WITI reported the active shooter was an employee at the Molson Coors facility that had been fired today. There is no longer an active threat, though the scene remains active. The Milwaukee mayor confirmed multiple people died, including the shooter.

There is an active situation at our Milwaukee facility and we are working closely with the Milwaukee Police Department. Our top priority is our employees and we’ll provide updates in conjunction with the police as we are able. — Molson Coors Beverage Company (@MolsonCoors) February 26, 2020

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area. Family of MillerCoors brewery employees are asked to go to the nearby Harley Davidson.

“This is gut wrenching,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Molson Coors employees, their families, and the entire Milwaukee community. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is on the scene and will continue assisting local law enforcement with whatever they need.”

Monitoring this frightening situation at an iconic Milwaukee brewery. Prayers go out to everyone affected. https://t.co/9drbZcffGi — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) February 26, 2020

James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.

What is Miller Brewing in Milwaukee?

1,400 jobs in Milwaukee

8.5 million barrels of beer brewed yearly

Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee

Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors.