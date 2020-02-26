7 dead after terminated employee opens fire at Miller brewery in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP/WITI/WCMH) — Multiple people died Wednesday afternoon, including the shooter, after a terminated MillerCoors employee opened fire in the Milwaukee business in the Miller Valley. Nexstar station WITI reports 7 are dead.
WITI reported the active shooter was an employee at the Molson Coors facility that had been fired today. There is no longer an active threat, though the scene remains active. The Milwaukee mayor confirmed multiple people died, including the shooter.
Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area. Family of MillerCoors brewery employees are asked to go to the nearby Harley Davidson.
“This is gut wrenching,” Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement. “My heart goes out to Molson Coors employees, their families, and the entire Milwaukee community. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation is on the scene and will continue assisting local law enforcement with whatever they need.”
James Boyles told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that his wife, Lasonya Ragdales, works at Molson Coors in the claims department. She was texting from inside the building and told her husband that there was an active shooter and she was locked in a room with a bunch of co-workers, the Journal Sentinel reported.
What is Miller Brewing in Milwaukee?
- 1,400 jobs in Milwaukee
- 8.5 million barrels of beer brewed yearly
- Founded in 1855 by Frederick Miller in Milwaukee
Molson Coors Beverage Co. is the corporate parent company of MillerCoors.