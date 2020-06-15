Police: Colorado man arrested after people held at gunpoint

Breaking News
This undated booking photo released by Loveland Police Department shows Scott Gudmundsen. Authorities have arrested the Colorado man they say held at gunpoint two roofing-company employees knocking on doors in his neighborhood. Both were wearing blue polo shirts with a local roofing company logo when Gudmundsen forced them to the ground on Thursday, June 11, 2020, police told KUSA-TV. (Loveland Police Department via AP)

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say held two roofing-company salesman at gunpoint who had been knocking on doors in his neighborhood.

Police told KUSA-TV that both salesmen were wearing blue polo shirts with a local roofing company logo when Scott Gudmundsen forced them to the ground Thursday.

The 65-year-old Gudmundsen told police he thought they were members of a far-left-leaning group known as antifa.

Police determined the two workers were doing nothing wrong and arrested Gudmundsen.

Colorado State University says one of the victims is a football player for the school and a person of color.

No attorney was listed for Gudmundsen in court records. 

