Police: Colorado man arrested after people held at gunpoint

DENVER (AP) — Authorities have arrested a Colorado man they say held two roofing-company salesman at gunpoint who had been knocking on doors in his neighborhood.
Police told KUSA-TV that both salesmen were wearing blue polo shirts with a local roofing company logo when Scott Gudmundsen forced them to the ground Thursday.
The 65-year-old Gudmundsen told police he thought they were members of a far-left-leaning group known as antifa.
Police determined the two workers were doing nothing wrong and arrested Gudmundsen.
Colorado State University says one of the victims is a football player for the school and a person of color.
No attorney was listed for Gudmundsen in court records.