Police believe missing Alabama teen Aniah Blanchard harmed, victim of foul play

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL & WIAT) – Police have confirmed evidence located in missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard’s vehicle indicate she was harmed and is the victim of foul play.

“The Auburn Police Division continues to diligently investigate the disappearance of Aniah Haley Blanchard who was reported missing by her family on October 24, 2019. In that effort, Auburn and Montgomery Police as well as nine other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies working on the case are operating as a task force,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey

Investigators say evidence from within Blanchard’s vehicle, recovered in Montgomery on Friday was examined by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences and has now determined Blanchard was harmed and is considered to be a victim of foul play.

Angela and Walt Harris, Blanchard’s mother and stepfather, are pleading for answers.

“As her mother and father, we just really need to know any information so that we can continue to get closer and closer to trying to find our daughter. That is just the main thing,” her stepfather, Walt Harris said.

Her mother begged anyone who knows anything about her daughter’s whereabouts to come forward.

“I know somebody, there has to be someone who knows something, I want them to know that Aniah is loved. Aniah is a, an amazing girl, just happy all the time, funloving, she wants to make everybody laugh. She is a nurturer. She is my best friend. I had her on my birthday, so we have a special bond, it is different. I just want somebody please, please, if you know anything. We have to have her back, we have to have her back,” her mother said.

“On Friday, Oct. 25, at 6:15 p.m., Aniah Haley Blanchard’s vehicle was located at an apartment complex in the 6100 block of Boardwalk Boulevard in Montgomery, Alabama. Members of the Auburn Police Division, as well as the Montgomery Police Department, responded after receiving notification from a citizen. While the vehicle has been recovered, Blanchard has not been located. The investigation continues regarding her disappearance,” Dorsey said.

Undated photo of Aniah Blanchard (Auburn Police Division via AP)









Investigators say upon the vehicle’s recovery, damage had occurred from the time it was last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 23, just before midnight in Auburn and its recovery in Montgomery on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Southern Union student disappeared after apparently meeting a man on Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Police say Blanchard’s black 2017 Honda CR-V, with Alabama tag #49BS356 was located Friday, Oct. 25.

Blanchard was reported missing to Auburn Police on Thursday, Oct. 24. She last communicated with a friend on Wednesday night, Oct. 23, just before midnight.

“The Auburn Police Division and Montgomery Police Department are still requesting assistance from the public regarding any information on the location of Aniah and her vehicle between Wednesday, October 23, 2019, and today,” said Dorsey.

The Police Division was notified Wednesday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey authorized a $5,000 reward for information leading to the apprehension of any suspects in this case.

Additionally, information has been received regarding an additional $25,000 reward being offered by UFC President Dana White as well as another $5,000 from an anonymous source for information leading to arrest and conviction of an offender in this case.

The reward is now $35,000.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding Aniah’s whereabouts, or other knowledge about the case is asked to call the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391 or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.