Police believe 11-year-old accidentally shot by young relative at Dayton home

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the 11-year-old boy shot and killed Wednesday night in Dayton.

Shamyrion Alexander is believed to have been accidentally shot by a relative around the same age at his home on Randolph Street.

Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department confirmed that the call came in around 9 p.m. reporting Alexander had been shot. The initial investigation has found that a relative, believed to be 11-years-old, got ahold of a gun and accidentally shot Alexander.

Hall said that Alexander died at the scene and that the gun was confiscated. He was unable to confirm whether it belonged to the family or if it was found somewhere else.

Tara Marlow, CEO of the Dayton Boys and Girls Club, was just blocks away from where the accidental shooting occurred. Marlow, heartbroken by the news. “Extremely shocked, and it also alludes to the importance of what it means to ensure that we teach our children about gun safety. Just because there is a gun in the house…doesn’t mean it should be accessible to children and youth.”

At this time, the police have not made any arrests — however — Hall said charges can be filed against the owner of the gun for not keeping it out of the hands of children. “That research takes a little bit of time, obviously we’re gonna follow through. It’s a huge concern when young people gain access to firearms…obviously we see the tragic result that can occur.”

Children Services was contacted this morning but the steps taken after that were not provided.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information is available.