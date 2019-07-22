Police arrest “Joker” on Venice Beach

VENICE BEACH, California (CNN) — A police chase Saturday on Venice Beach could have been right out of a comic book.

Police were after a man dressed as DC Comic’s Joker.

The suspect was wearing a green wig and a clown mask.

Police said the man was driving recklessly around Orange County, Calif.

He was also seen riding on the sunroof of a car while a passenger was steering the vehicle, police said.

The chase ended on Venice Beach, with the man strolling along the beach.

Police threatened to tase him if he didn’t cooperate.

The man eventually surrendered, taking off his shirt and getting on his knees.

He was arrested without incident.