Police arrest escalates into a larger incident

FT. LAUDERDALE, Florida (WPLG) — Officials say an arrest on Miami Beach escalated into a police chase.

The police report states that a man tried to keep an officer from making an arrest which escalated the situation.

The arresting officer said, “Ms. Elam quickly turned towards me and violently kicked me with both feet. I subdued Ms. Elam by holding her to the ground until other police officers arrived.”

Ruben Roberts, NAACP representative says there’s a video of the police officer shoving the woman to the ground, but it wasn’t mentioned in the report.

“What I saw there was a blatant disregard and disrespect for the visitors, black visitors on the beach and somehow it appeared to me that they had the approval to do so,” said Roberts.

The police published a statement, “If you come to Miami Beach to cause problems, we will intervene and take enforcement action.”