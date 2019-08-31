Police: At least 5 dead, 21 injured in western Texas shooting situation

MIDLAND, Texas (WFLA) – Police say at least five people were killed and 21 more were injured in western Texas on Saturday during an active shooting situation involving a man who shot a trooper and stole a USPS truck.

In a news conference, the chief of the Odessa Police Department in Texas described a chaotic situation that began with a traffic stop. The police chief clarified that, despite earlier reports, there was only one suspected shooter.

The Midland Police Department initially said the active shooting was reported at a Home Depot in Odessa, Texas – a city about midway between El Paso and Fort Worth. Police later said there were possibly two shooters driving around Odessa, Texas shooting at random people.

The Odessa police chief clarified in his news conference that the confusion likely came from the active shooter being spotted driving his own car initially and later stealing a USPS truck.

The police chief said it all started when a state trooper tried to pull the man over on Interstate 20. Police say the man shot the trooper and drove to Odessa, Texas.

At some point, police say the man hijacked a USPS truck. Emergency medical officials were not sure at what point the 20 injured victims were shot.

Police say the suspected shooter was eventually shot and killed.

Update: The suspect has been shot and killed by an officer. We believe there is no immediate threat at this time. At… Posted by Odessa Police Department on Saturday, August 31, 2019