Police: 9-year-old snatched from mother’s car in Florida parking lot found dead

(WTVJ/NBC News) Florida authorities say a missing 9-year-old boy they say was abducted Thursday night in southwest Miami-Dade while in a car with his mother, has been found dead.

Police canceled an Amber Alert for Alejandro Ripley and confirmed that his body has been found.

Officers responded to the parking lot of a Home Depot Thursday evening after the boy’s mother, 47-year-old Patrictria Ripley, reported that he had been abducted.

Miami-Dade police said Alejandro and his mother were being followed when she said they were ambushed by two men in an unknown vehicle.

The men allegedly demanded drugs before taking both Alejandro and his mother’s cell phone before fleeing.

