Police: 40-year-old man mauled to death by pack of dogs

MEMPHIS, Tennessee (CNN) — Police said a 40-year-old man was mauled to death by a pack of dogs on a street in Memphis last week.

According to police, the man was found early Thursday morning with bites all over his body.

Paramedics performed CPR on the man and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He later died.

A witness said he saw a group of dogs attacking the man, and when he whipped his car around and started blowing his horn, the dogs jumped off the victim.

A neighbor said she was already terrified of dogs, but is even more alarmed after the attack just outside her house.

“I’m just hearing now he died,” said neighbor Essie Jefferson. “That’s so sad. It could have been me or anybody.”

Police said they found multiple aggressive dogs across the street from where the attack happened. Police were told it was those dogs responsible for the attack.

Memphis Animal Services took five dogs into custody.

The witness said he believes there are at least two other dogs that have yet to be captured.