Police: 3 charged after 6-year-old malnourished boy dies

(KPNX/NBC News) Police in Flagstaff, Arizona arrested three people after the death of a 6-year-old boy who’d been locked in a closet and deprived of food.

Anthony Jose Archibeque-Martinez, 23, Elizabeth Archibeque-Martinez, 26, and Ann Marie Martinez, 50, were all booked into the Coconino County Jail for first degree felony homicide and two counts of child abuse.

Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive child Monday around noon. Officers immediately began life-saving efforts until medical personnel arrived.

The child was pronounced dead on scene. Police say the child appeared malnourished, and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The parents of the 6-year-old boy admitted the child and his 7-year-old brother, who police say also appeared malnourished, were kept in the bedroom closet and denied food at times.

