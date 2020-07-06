Pickerington man struck by lightning at Florida’s Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – A man is in critical condition and another person was seriously injured after they were struck by lightning on Clearwater Beach Sunday, police said.

The strike happened around 2:15 p.m. at the end of Somerset Street, halfway between the waterline and the dunes, after a line of storms moved onshore from the Gulf of Mexico.

Police arrived at the beach to find Arkadiusz Gacek of Des Plaines, Illinois, unresponsive.

Gacek, 37, was taken to Morton Plant Hospital in critical condition.

Police said Sav Keomany, 43, of Pickerington, Ohio was a few feet away from Gacek when they were struck. Keomany was hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said both victims were trying to leave the beach when the incident happened.

Further information was not immediately available.