Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Wisconsin mall shooting

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police say one person has died and another person has suffered minor injuries in a shooting at a northern Wisconsin mall.

Grand Chute Police Officer Travis Waas didn’t immediately identify either victim on Sunday night.

He said the shooter left the mall before officers arrived and remained on the loose Sunday evening.

Police were called to the Fox River Mall in Grand Chute, a suburb of Appleton, at about 3:30 p.m.

Photos from the scene showed officers, some in tactical gear, staging outside the mall and what appeared to be customers walking out with their hands in the air.

Grand Chute is about 100 miles north of Milwaukee.

