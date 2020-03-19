Playboy moves 2020 Spring release to digital platforms

(WCMH) — Playboy will be publishing its Spring 2020 issue digitally to better fit their audience needs according to a press release.

The company’s decision to move the Spring 2020 issue to digital platforms and make it digital-first is due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing businesses to close shop.

The release also states the print edition will come back in a variety of forms next year.

“In 2021, alongside our digital content offerings and new consumer product launches, we will bring back fresh and innovative printed offerings in a variety of new forms–through special editions, partnerships with the most provocative creators, timely collections and much more. Print is how we began and print will always be a part of who we are,” says Playboy.