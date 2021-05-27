Plane crashes near Grand Lake St Marys

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND LAKE ST. MARYS, Ohio (WDTN) – A plane has crashed and is partially submerged in a creek near Grand Lake St. Marys.

The crash happened Thursday morning. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the plane crashed into a creek south of Grand Lake St. Marys. Emergency crews are working at Casella-Montezuma Road and Guadalupe Road to contain fluids leaking from the plane into the water..

OSP told 2 NEWS the pilot is out of the plane and has been taken to a hospital with unknown injuries.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on the scene as well.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss