(WTRF) The Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium are facing a federal lawsuit by the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo over a name for an August event.

The Asian Lantern Festival’ is being held at the Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium but the Cleveland Zoo says that Pittsburgh Zoo does not have the right to use the wording “Asian Lantern Festival.”

The Cleveland Zoo claims that it owns the trademark after starting the “Asian Lantern Festival” in 2018.