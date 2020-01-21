Pittsburgh church runs out of money during successful gun buyback program

PITTSBURGH, PA (NBC) — A church in Pittsburgh is buying back guns to combat violence, but the program ended up being too successful.

People in the area turned over so many guns for cash, that the church ran out of money in less than an hour.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the church was offering up to $100 for each weapon, depending on what kind was turned in.

The gun buyback comes two months after two people were shot outside the Holy Cross Episcopal Church.

The church plans to host another buyback as soon as they get enough donations.

A reverend at the church says they were overwhelmed by the response.

“Dr. King said it’s nonviolence or nonexistence. Either we go up together or we go down together. So, part of what we’re doing here is trying to make this community safer,” said Rev. Torrey Johnson with Holy Cross Episcopal Church.