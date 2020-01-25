Pitbull rescued from dog fighting ring joins sheriff’s office as K-9

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WJW) — An adorable pitbull named Nibbles is getting a second chance at life thanks to the Craven County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, he’s joining the K-9 division where he’ll help with their “fight against drugs being trafficked and sold in Craven County.”

Throw Away Dogs Project had originally rescued Nibbles from a dog fighting ring in Canada.

The group was excited to share the good news about his career in law enforcement.

On Thursday, he got to meet his new partner and based on the photos, it looks like they’re going to get along great!

