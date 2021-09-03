Pilot dead after plane crashes into water near Wadsworth airport, OSHP says

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — Crews are on the scene of a small plane crash in Wadsworth that happened Friday morning where the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms the pilot had died.

OSHP says the plane was found submerged in a body of water near 94 and Rittman Roads.

The Medina County Coroner arrived on the scene as well as two dive teams and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The OSHP says the plane’s operator was the only person on board and that it had just taken off a few minutes before the crash.

A few hours later, crews recovered the pilot’s body from the water.

