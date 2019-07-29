Pickup truck hits home, Kentucky woman in living room killed

Live Now
MARION, Ky. (AP) — Police say a woman sitting in her living room was killed when a pickup truck struck her home in western Kentucky.

State Police in Madisonville said in a news release that 72-year-old Mary C. Bass of Marion was pronounced dead after the crash Saturday night.

The statement says a preliminary investigation shows a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Christopher Hill of Marion failed to stop at an intersection, drove across a lawn and into the home.

The crash remains under investigation.

Marion is about 180 miles southeast of St. Louis, Missouri.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

