Texas police believe they have ID’d Blue Bell ice cream licker

Police in Lufkin, Texas are looking for the girl who licked a carton of Blue Bell Ice Cream and put it back in a Walmart display case.

Police announced on Friday, July 5, that they have been in contact with the girl in the video and identified her as a juvenile.

They’ve released photos of the girl and her companion entering and leaving a Walmart store in Lufkin on June 28th, the same day video of the incident was posted and went viral.

Since then, officials have been trying to identify the girl and the store where the incident occurred.

Police and Bell Bell corporate officials were able to narrow it down to a store in Lufkin.

Authorities believe they know the girl’s identity but still want to confirm.

They say they’re taking it very seriously.



“This incident is being investigated as a second-degree felony, it’s a very serious offense. If you think about all the implications and how it would affect consumer confidence in the products that you buy, you’ll understand why the legislature has classified it so highly,” said Gerald Williamson, who is the city of Lufkin Director of Public Safety

Authorities are focusing on identifying the male suspect with her, who filmed the incident.

They’re asking anyone with information to contact the Lufkin, Texas Police Department.

Lufkin police released this statement on June 3 in regards to the investigation into the woman seen on the viral video posted on social media.

VIRAL BLUE BELL VIDEO INVESTIGATION: Lufkin Police Department is investigating the viral video of a woman licking Blue… Posted by Lufkin Police & Fire on Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Blue Bell Ice Cream released the following statement after the viral video was posted on social media.

The statement on Blue Bell’s website reads:

“We have identified a Walmart in Lufkin, Texas, as the store where the malicious act of food tampering took place. Our staff recognized the location in the video, and we inspected the freezer case. We found a Tin Roof half gallon that appears to have been compromised. Based on security footage, the location and the inspection of the carton, we believe we may have recovered the half gallon that was tampered with. Out of an abundance of caution, we have also removed all Tin Roof half gallons from that location.

The Lufkin Police Department has been notified and is taking over the investigation.

The safety of our ice cream is our highest priority, and we work hard to maintain the highest level of confidence of our customers. Food tampering is not a joke, and we will not tolerate tampering with our products. We are grateful to the customers who alerted us and provided us with information.”