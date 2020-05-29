Photos: Riots erupt in Minneapolis, other cities over death of George Floyd

Former President Barack Obama on Friday responded to the death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd, saying black Americans nationwide are feeling "anguish" that he said is "shared by me and millions of others."

"This shouldn't be 'normal' in 2020 America. It can't be 'normal,'" Obama said in a statement released on Twitter. "If we want our children to grow up in a nation that lives up to its highest ideals, we can and must be better."