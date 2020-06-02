Photos: More violence shakes the US

Skip to content
NBC4 WCMH-TV
Columbus
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Your Local Election HQ
State News
U.S. & World
On Our Sleeves
Washington-DC
Daily Pledge
Politics
The Spectrum
Entertainment
Video Center
Ohio Lottery
Apps
Top Stories
Water main breaks, floods street Exit ramp closed
Top Stories
Columbus Mayor Ginther, Police Chief Quinlan address recent protests
Live
Motivated to take action, Columbus protesters share why they attend
Video
Columbus health commissioner supports protest, concerned about coronavirus spread
Video
CPD explains use of tape on bicycle officer uniforms at Columbus protests
Video
Coronavirus
Latest News
In This Together
How You Can Help
How You Can Get Help
Brag About Your Grads Gallery
Top Stories
Phasing football practice into a new normal
Video
Top Stories
Congressional Budget Office projects virus impact could cut GDP by $15.7 trillion
Top Stories
Hoping to bounce back from pandemic, downtown restaurant boarded up on first day back due to unrest
Video
Columbus health commissioner supports protest, concerned about coronavirus spread
Video
House Republicans’ lawsuit seeks to stop proxy voting by members
Video
Nearly 26,000 nursing home COVID-19 deaths reported to feds
Weather
Live VIPIR Radar
Storm Team 4 Forecast
Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Days
Weather History
Webcams
Apps
Top Stories
June is warming up and thunderstorms are on the way
Video
Top Stories
Science from home: Hurricane in a bowl
Gallery
Hot, humid weather, with rain & storms for the 1st week of June
Video
Roller-coaster May brought a different season every week
Video
June starts sunny and cooler than normal
Video
Live
Traffic
Traffic Map
I-270 Traffic Cameras
I-670 Traffic Cameras
I-70 Traffic Cameras
I-71 Traffic Cameras
SR-161 Traffic Cameras
SR-315 Traffic Cameras
US-33 Traffic Cameras
Sports
NFL Draft
Buckeyes
Tokyo 2020
Blue Jackets
Columbus Crew
NFL
NBA
Top Stories
Notre Dame-Navy football opener moved from Ireland to U.S.
Top Stories
Phasing football practice into a new normal
Video
Top Stories
OSU football players release video in support of protest message
Number of eliminated college sports programs nearing 100
OSU’s Seth Towns briefly detained by police at protest
Video
Integrity Athletics reopen gymnastics and volleyball centers
Video
Local 4 You
NBC4’s Puppy With A Purpose
4Ever Home
Health Matters
Firefighters 4 Kids Toy Drive
A Journey through Alzheimer’s
Stuff the Backpack 2019
4 Your Health
Central Ohio Professionals
Community Calendar
Contests
Deals 4 You
Year In Harmony
The Autism Puzzle
Programming
Daytime Columbus
The Mel Robbins Show
TV Schedule
NBC Shows
Watch NBC Sports
Laff
Ion Television
Top Stories
Helping You in Your Job Search
Video
Top Stories
Ensure You’re Making Smart Moves with Your Money and Retirement Savings
Video
Top Stories
Shelf Genie of Columbus is Back to Business
Video
At-Home Cream Erases Wrinkles in Minutes
Video
ApART Together Concert Series from CAPA
Video
Truck Driving Restrictions and Driving Advice During Bad Weather
Video
Jobs
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Email Alerts
Meet the Team
NBC4 Closing Account
Work For Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Photos: More violence shakes the US
U.S. & World
by: Nexstar Media Wire and Associated Press
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 10:16 AM EDT
Protestors are tear gassed as the police disperse them near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)
President Donald Trump walks from the White House through Lafayette Park to visit St. John’s Church Monday, June 1, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
A demonstrator is taken into custody by police near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Police officers clash with protestors near the White House on June 1, 2020 as demonstrations against George Floyd’s death continue.(Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
Police officers wearing riot gear push back demonstrators next to St. John’s Episcopal Church outside of the White House. (Photo by JOSE LUIS MAGANA/AFP via Getty Images)
A demonstrator is doused with water and milk after being hit with pepper spray during a protest on June 1, 2020 in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
President Trump waves to journalists as he returns to the White House after posing for photographs in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
A man runs from police officers in Oakland, California on Monday. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A person enters a store through a broken window Monday, June 1, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Protesters raise their fists during a rally Monday, June 1, 2020, in Las Vegas, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Protesters raise their fists in Washington Square Park in New York during a demonstration to protest the death of George Floyd, who died on May 25 in Minneapolis police custody. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
A man takes part in a protest rally in Richmond, Va., Monday, June 1, 2020, against the death of George Floyd. Wallace/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Philadelphia police and Pennsylvania National Guard take a knee at the suggestion of Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Melvin Singleton, unseen, outside Philadelphia Police headquarters in Philadelphia, Monday, June 1, 2020 during a march calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on May 25. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, Monday, June 1, 2020, near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Chief of Department of the New York City Police, Terence Monahan, takes a knee with activists as protesters paused while walking in New York, Monday, June 1, 2020. Demonstrators took to the streets of New York to protest the death of George Floyd, who died May 25 after he was pinned at the neck by a Minneapolis police officer. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
Police begin to clear demonstrators as they protest the death of George Floyd near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Demonstrators kneel in front of a line of police officers during a protest near the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Two military humvees block a roadway near the White House. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Law enforcement officers monitor a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Demonstrators confront law enforcement during a protest in downtown Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A protester is arrested by Metropolitan Police officers during a protest in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
A boarded up Zara store in Manhattan in New York City. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)
STORY TOOLS
Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps
Trending on NBC4i.com
Columbus Mayor Ginther, Police Chief Quinlan address recent protests
Live
CPD explains use of tape on bicycle officer uniforms at Columbus protests
Video
Rep. Joyce Beatty, Columbus City Council President Hardin pepper-sprayed during protest
Video
Columbus police, protesters march together downtown
Video
Columbus police identify ‘person of interest’ from protest, attorney calls post ‘inaccurate and reckless’
Today's Central OH Forecast
June is warming up and thunderstorms are on the way
Video
More Forecast
Don't Miss
On Our Sleeves: Summer mental fitness for children with Nationwide Children’s Hospital & NBC4
Video
Coronavirus in Ohio: Resources to get or give help, list of companies hiring
NBC4 announces Kerry Charles to anchor 6PM, 7PM and 11PM news
Alexa
Storm Team 4 on Alexa