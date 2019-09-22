PHOTOS: Holy anniversary! Displays of bat signal fete Batman at 80

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s no joker. The lit on Saturday around the world with the famous bat signal to mark a special anniversary for Batman.

DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked identity.

PHOTO GALLERY HERE

The Batman signal is projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

The Batman signal is projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man dressed in a Batman costume poses for a photo in front of the Batman signal projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

A man dressed in a Batman costume poses for a photo in front of the Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Kendall Rodriguez/Newsday via AP)

A man dressed as Batman looks up towards the Batman signal projected onto a building to celebrate Batman Day in Montreal, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press via AP)

Melissa Soldati and Anthony Romano take a selfie with the Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (Kendall Rodriguez/Newsday via AP)

This image made from video provided by WPIX-TV shows the Batman signal projected on the Domino Sugar Refinery in honor of Batman Day in the Brooklyn borough of New York on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. The night sky all over the world is lighting up Saturday with an illumination of the famed bat insignia to mark a special anniversary for Batman. DC Comics is carrying off a celebration of Batman Day to mark the 80th anniversary of the appearance of crimefighter Bruce Wayne and his masked hidden identity. (WPIX-TV via AP)

A Bat signal is lit in the Torre Reforma during the commemorating of Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A Bat signal light is lit in the Torre Reforma during the commemorating of Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A man in a Batman costume watches before the lighting of the Bat signal commemorating Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A man in a Batman cape takes photos with his cellphone during the lighting of the Bat signal commemorating Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A man holds Batman balloons before the Bat signal lighting during the commemorating of Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

A Bat signal is lit in the Torre Reforma during the commemorating of Batman’s 80th anniversary in Mexico City, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

Maria Garcia kisses her husband Jose Garcia of Los Angeles after completing the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Flashback Heart Attack performs during the Batman fan experience on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Batman and Captain America walk toward the start line of the Batman Inaugural 5K from the Batman fan experience on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

The start of the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Medals are displayed at the end of the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Dan Nestor of Colorado wins the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Runners pose in their Batman costumes during the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th Anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Runners chase after the Riddler during the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Runners of all ages compete in the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th Anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

A man dressed in a costume of The Riddler competes the Batman Inaugural 5K run on Batman’s 80th anniversary at Grand Park on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)

Fan gatherings happened all over the world. But the most ambitious party plan was the illumination of the bat signal.

It started at Fed Square in Melbourne, Australia. The signal is also appearing in 13 other cities, including Tokyo, Berlin, Rome, Paris, London, Montreal, Sao Paulo and Johannesburg, as well New Yor City’s Domino Sugar Refinery.

Los Angeles also celebrated with a fan experience concert and the Batman Inaugural 5K run.