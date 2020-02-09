Closings and Delays
PHOTOS: A look at the early arrivals at the Oscars red carpet

The Oscars sign and decoration is seen on the red carpet on the eve of the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP/GETTY IMAGES) — Zazie Beetz wore two stunning diamond necklaces by Bvlgari with a custom Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-karat bodice of gold feathers as the Oscars red carpet lit up Sunday on Hollywood’s biggest night.

The “Joker” co-star sparkled in two pieces from Browne, her tight top fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were in white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald at the center.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, adding: “I’m really into corsetry. It’s a very beautiful classic shape.”

While pink has dominated this awards season, a range of colors were plentiful at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the evening’s early going.

Porter’s latest red carpet statement is also custom, from British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with touches paying homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the “Pose” star at the Dolby Theatre.

Norwegian singer Aurora showed up in loose pants with a tunic top and red accents. Atop her head was a crown-like head piece in a flower design with touches of green and pearl.

Regina King went full Hollywood in a one-strap pink gown that showed off a perfect fit. Child-star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” wore a perky shade of pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated, Syria-set documentary “For Sama,” wore a gown adorned with Arabic messaging. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet kicked off with a blast of hard rain and cold just as Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazed staff ran around trying to keep the water off the tent with squeegees.

  • The Oscars sign and decoration is seen on the red carpet on the eve of the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on February 8, 2020. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo by ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)
  • Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) American film director Bryan Buckley and Kiana Madani attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Zazie Beetz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Spike Lee arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Spike Lee, left, wearing a jacket with the number 24 in honor of the late Kobe Bryant, and Tonya Lewis Lee arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Harvey Keitel attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Sigourney Weaver attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Bong Joon-ho arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • George MacKay, left, and Dean-Charles Chapman arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Nicole Kimpel, from left, Antonio Banderas, and Stella Banderas arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Roman Griffin Davis, left, and Archie Yates arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Matthew A. Cherry, from second left, Deandre Arnold, his mother Sandy Arnold, second right, and the cast and the crew of “Hair Love” arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Aurora arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • The cast of “Parasite” arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Jay Baruchel and Rebecca-Jo Dunham attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Diane Warren and Chrissy Metz attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) America Ferrera and Ryan Piers Williams attend the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Zazie Beetz arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Aurora arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Zazie Beetz, left, and Tony Hale arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Billy Porter takes a photo on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Brad Goreski, left, and Billy Porter chat on the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)
  • Kristen Anderson-Lopez, left, and Robert Lopez arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
  • Regina King arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Zazie Beetz and Tony Hale attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Regina King, jewelry detail, attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: America Ferrera attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Idina Menzel attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
  • Tonya Lewis, left, and Spike Lee, dressed in in a jacket in honor of late Kobe Bryant, arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
  • Roman Griffin Davis arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

