Photo shows moment of solidarity between Nashville officer and protester

U.S. & World

by: Joey Gill and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Elise Haines

Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A moment of peace and solidarity was captured in a photo between a Nashville police officer and a protester during Saturday’s ‘I Will Breathe’ protests.

The photo, taken by Elise Haines, appears to show the two praying together during an intense time. The photo has 5,200 likes and was retweeted 509 times.

One commenter said the photo to her looked as if the two were bowing their heads out of “submission and respect.”

Metro Police said the officer in the photo was officer Garren Hoskins.

Despite the peaceful moment captured in a photo, protests turned to riots Saturday. A curfew was issued soon afterward to curb the violence and vandalism.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools