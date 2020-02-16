Petition calls for mayo to be sent to Mayo Clinic after admissions mistake

ROCHESTER, Minnesota (CNN) — A mix-up has landed the Mayo Clinic in some hot condiments.

First, the institution sent 360 acceptance letters to applicants of the Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine.

Then, a few hours late, sent a message informing the hopefuls a technical error was discovered and the letters of acceptance were withdrawn.

Those recipients had all be interviewed for the school and were waiting to hear if they were accepted.

One of the applicants detailed the apology given to all the applicants. According to this applicant, the apology consisted of an email and a “scripted” phone call informing all the applicants they were now wait-listed.

The applicants thought the apology was insincere.

So, in response, one applicant who wishes to remain anonymous started a humorous GoFundMe page to finance the shipment of 2,000 gallons of mayonnaise to the Mayo Clinic’s admissions director.

The petition’s creator said it’s meant to be a joke, pointing out how medical school applicants don’t have any power in the process.

Mayo Clinic did provide a statement in response to the mistake, in part, saying, “We deeply regret having cause disappointment to these applicants and we are continuing to investigate the issue.”