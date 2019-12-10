Pete Frates, the man behind ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, dies

(CNN) — His online challenge had millions of people dunking ice-cold water on their heads and donating to fight ALS.

On Monday, it was announced Pete Frates, the man who inspired the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge, died.

Frates’ family announced his death to the neurodegenerative disease in a statement.

Back in 2013 and 2014, Frates went online with the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge.

It involved dumping a bucket of ice water on your head and then making a donation to an ALS organization.

You also had to challenge others to participate.

The ALS Association said in a two-month period alone, they received $115 million in donations.

Frates was 34 years old.